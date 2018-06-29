The pizza-making robot and other news

Video

BBC Click's Omar Mehtab looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:

Adobe says it can identify manipulated images using artificial intelligence;

Facebook announces it is giving up on its plan to create drones that beam down internet connectivity;

A pizza-making robot that can spread the tomato sauce, put it in the oven, into a cardboard box and cut it up into slices.

