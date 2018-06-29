Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The pizza-making robot and other news
BBC Click's Omar Mehtab looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:
- Adobe says it can identify manipulated images using artificial intelligence;
- Facebook announces it is giving up on its plan to create drones that beam down internet connectivity;
- A pizza-making robot that can spread the tomato sauce, put it in the oven, into a cardboard box and cut it up into slices.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
-
29 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window