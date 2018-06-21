Fifa's World Cup 'performance tracker'
Fifa's hi-tech World Cup 'performance tracker'

Match statistics aren't hard to come by at this year's World Cup in Russia.

Each team has been given access to information from Fifa's optical tracking cameras. The system provides performance data on players, such as how far they run and their positioning on the pitch.

