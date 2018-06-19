The computer taking on humans in debate

Media player
IBM project debater fights corner against human opponent
Computer manufacturers IBM have debuted their new artificial intelligence computer on stage in San Francisco.
The Project Debater uses an internal library of research to formulate arguments with human opponents.
19 Jun 2018
