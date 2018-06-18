Elijah Wood creates techno-horror VR game

Video

Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood's latest project is a horror-themed video game in which players experience the memories of a "traumatised mental patient".

Transference is being developed as a virtual reality experience despite sales of VR headsets being weaker than many had expected.

The movie star spoke to BBC Click's Marc Cieslak about the title at the E3 videos games show in Los Angeles.

