Why Spider-Man is older in new video game

Spider-Man is set to be one of this year's biggest releases for the PlayStation 4.

But while Marvel decided to return to a younger Peter Parker in its recent movies, the makers of the video game have decided they wanted a more mature version of the web-slinger.

The BBC's Chris Foxx asked why when he caught up with the developers at the E3 games expo in Los Angeles.

