Video

Build a hi-tech dino-zoo, make millions of dollars - it sounds like an infallible plan.

But gamers are set to have their multitasking skills tested to the limit in a new theme park simulator that ties into the Jurassic World movie franchise.

Chris Foxx met one its developers at the E3 video games expo in Los Angeles.

