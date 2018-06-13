Fortnite fans flock to first stadium show

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
E3: Fortnite fans flock to first live stadium tournament
Thousands of fans of the runaway success Fortnite have enjoyed the game's first ever live event, held at a football stadium in Los Angeles.
The Pro-Am competition saw top Fortnite players pair up with celebrities to compete for a top prize of $1m.
The BBC's North America technology reporter Dave Lee was there.
-
13 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/technology-44468505/e3-fortnite-fans-flock-to-first-live-stadium-tournamentRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window