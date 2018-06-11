Xbox gets new Halo, Forza and Gears of War

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Xbox One gets new Halo, Forza and Gears of War games at E3
Microsoft has unveiled several big-name, big-budget video games sequels at its press conference ahead of the E3 expo in Los Angeles.
The firm's Xbox chief also told the BBC's Dave Lee why it had bought four indie studios and created a further one, effectively doubling its game-creation capabilities.
-
11 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/technology-44435747/xbox-one-gets-new-halo-forza-and-gears-of-war-games-at-e3Read more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window