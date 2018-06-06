Media player
Microsoft's underwater data centre
Microsoft has sunk a data centre in the sea off Orkney to investigate whether it can boost energy efficiency.
The data centre, a white cylinder containing computers, could sit on the sea floor for up to five years.
06 Jun 2018
