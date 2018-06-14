Who's testing the World Cup football?

Media player
Video
Who's testing the World Cup 2018 football?
The Adidas Telstar 18 is the official World Cup 2018 football and must be able to withstand a good kicking from the world's finest players.
BBC's Click visits Loughborough University, where a team is working with Adidas to put the ball through its paces.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
14 Jun 2018
