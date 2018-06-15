The 3D magnets that go inside your body plus other news
BBC Click's Lara Lewington looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:
- Apple says it is to change the default settings of its iPhone to stop hackers and others unlocking devices without proper legal authorisation;
- Dixons Carphone has admitted a huge data breach involving 5.9 million payment cards and 1.2 million personal data records;
- Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have developed magnetic 3D-printed structures that crawl, roll and jump that could be used for medical procedures inside the human body.
15 Jun 2018