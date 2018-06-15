Could we see robot boats in Amsterdam?

Media player
With its colourful 17th Century houses, network of canals and bridges and picturesque old city centre, Amsterdam is a favourite with tourists.
The number of visitors can lead to overcrowding in the small city streets but the Amsterdam Institute for Advanced Metropolitan Studies has come up with an idea which could help.
BBC Travel Show’s Christa Larwood finds out more.
15 Jun 2018
These are external links and will open in a new window