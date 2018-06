Video

BBC Click's Dan Simmons looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:

The gadget that turns both cameras in your phone into super-wide 180 degree windows and the app that sows them together into 360 degree videos

The phone so powerful that it needs a cooling fan clipped onto it

And the windowless cabin revealed by airline Emirates... in First Class.

