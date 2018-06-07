Tech gives remote sight to blind people

Video

Aira is a new service using technology to give blind or partially sighted people the freedom to carry out many tasks unaccompanied and at any time.

It works by using a smartphone and glasses with a camera to connect a visually impaired person to a sighted professional who then becomes their eyes - able to guide, describe events and even read on their behalf.

The BBC's Washington correspondent Gary O'Donaghue tries out the technology and discovers there are issues of cost and privacy.

