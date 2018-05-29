Driverless cars 'will cost lives' at first
Lives will be lost during the testing of autonomous cars, the former head of road safety in the United States has warned.

Dr Mark Rosekind served as administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration under President Obama.

He told BBC Radio 4's You and Yours that people will inevitably be killed.

