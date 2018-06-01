Video
Buskers accept contactless payments and other news
BBC Click's Lara Lewington looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:
- Virgin Galactic completes its second supersonic test flight in two months
- Street performers in London can now accept contactless payments as well as small change
- Google offers a new service which could help British homeowners find out what savings they could make by switching to solar power
01 Jun 2018