The robot that performs like an acrobat
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The robot that performs like an acrobat and other news

BBC Click's Marc Cieslak looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:

  • Epic Games announces it will be offering a $100m (£74m) prize pot for upcoming Fortnite competitions
  • Former US President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama team up with Netflix to produce film and television shows
  • Disney Research unveils Stickman, a robot that can do acrobatics

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.

  • 25 May 2018
Go to next video: How drones could help save lives at sea