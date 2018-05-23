Media player
How drones could help save lives at sea
Drones which can identify humans in distress and help rescue teams survey the surrounding location are being trialled by the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.
BBC Click finds out more.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
23 May 2018
