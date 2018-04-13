The never-ending VR escalator journey
The never-ending VR escalator journey and other news

BBC Click's Nick Kwek looks at some of the best technology news stories of the week including:

  • Facebook's chief executive Mark Zuckerberg appears in front of US senators
  • Ride-sharing company Uber purchases bike-hire firm Jump
  • An escalator manufacturer has developed a never-ending journey on an escalator as a virtual reality experience

  • 13 Apr 2018
