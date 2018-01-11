Power cut forces CES into darkness
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

CES 2018: Power cut puts tech show in darkness

A power cut blamed on heavy rain saw one major area of CES plunged into darkness.

The BBC's Dave Lee reports.

Read and watch all our coverage from CES

  • 11 Jan 2018
Go to next video: Swarm of drones lights up Vegas night sky