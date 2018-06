Video

It is a year since 71 people died after a huge fire engulfed Grenfell Tower in the early hours of Wednesday 14 June.

The Victoria Derbyshire programme's reporter Jim Reed looks at the key moments as the fire spread.

This video has been updated to include some of the findings of the ongoing inquiry.

