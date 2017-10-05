YouTube ad crackdown riles video-makers

Media player
YouTube's ad crackdown frustrates video-makers
YouTube is facing criticism from video-makers after it restricted which clips can have adverts attached to them.
The Google-owned video-streaming site introduced the rules after it emerged that several big brand campaigns had been attached to extremist content.
But many creators believe the US tech giant is now playing it too safe and making it impossible for them to profit from their uploads as a consequence.
05 Oct 2017
