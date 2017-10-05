Media player
Carbon-ion battery could mean rapid charging
A new type of battery could let people charge gadgets, appliances and electric vehicles in seconds.
British start-up Zap&Go has developed carbon-ion supercapacitors that allow rapid charging.
The current version is not able to store much power, but the company hopes future generations will store much more.
BBC Click's Spencer Kelly finds out more.
Video produced by Nick Kwek.
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
05 Oct 2017
