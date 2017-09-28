Media player
Frictionless borders - learning from Norway
If you want to know how to run an efficient, high tech, virtually frictionless border come to Norway. At least, that's what Norwegian Customs would have you believe.
But this country also has a warning for the UK about making its border run smoothly after Brexit - it's about collaboration, not just technology.
Rory Cellan-Jones reports from Norway.
