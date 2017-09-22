All terrain security robot unveiled

Media player
The all terrain security robot and other tech news
BBC Click's Nick Kwek looks at some of the best of the week's technology news stories, including:
- Apple releases a new operating system.
- An electric bus broke a world record by travelling more than 1,000 miles on a single charge
- An all terrain security robot has been unveiled
See more at Click's website and @BBCClick.
22 Sep 2017
