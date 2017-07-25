Rehab for teenage hackers

Media player
Video
UK's first boot camp hopes to reform teenage hackers
The National Crime Agency has started the UK's first 'rehab' course for hackers.
The first classes held in Bristol aim to explain to attendees what is illegal online.
While the UK has 'rehab' for drug misuse and education classes for poor drivers it has not had similar schemes for hackers.
The NCA says the average age of a person arrested for cyber crime is 17 and many would benefit from applying their skills in the security industry.
Click's Dan Simmons spoke to some of the offenders.
25 Jul 2017
