Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
E3 2017: Hands-on with Super Mario Odyssey
Nintendo is hoping a new Super Mario game will keep up the momentum of its new Switch console when it is released in October.
The title is a big focus at the company's E3 showcase in Los Angeles.
The BBC's Chris Foxx tried the game and asked Nintendo's Nicolas Wegnez what lessons had been learned from the flop Wii U console.
-
14 Jun 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window