Hands-on with Super Mario Odyssey
E3 2017: Hands-on with Super Mario Odyssey

Nintendo is hoping a new Super Mario game will keep up the momentum of its new Switch console when it is released in October.

The title is a big focus at the company's E3 showcase in Los Angeles.

The BBC's Chris Foxx tried the game and asked Nintendo's Nicolas Wegnez what lessons had been learned from the flop Wii U console.

  • 14 Jun 2017
