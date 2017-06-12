Media player
E3 2017: Where's the VR on Xbox One X?
Microsoft has revealed its Xbox One X console, which will be able to render games in ultra-high definition 4K.
When the company first announced the console in 2016, it promised it could deliver "high fidelity virtual reality", but there was no mention of VR at the unveiling in 2017.
The BBC's Dave Lee asked Xbox's Phil Spencer why the company had gone quiet on VR for Xbox.
12 Jun 2017
