Hands-on with the new iPad Pro
Video

Hands-on with the new iPad Pro and iOS11

A hands-on with the new iPad Pro and some of the new features being added to Apple's operating system, iOS. The new update will come this autumn. The BBC's North American technology reporter Dave Lee checked it out at Apple's developers' conference in San Joe, California.

  • 06 Jun 2017
