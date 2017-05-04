World's smallest 'cars' compete in a race
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

World's smallest 'cars' compete in a race

The world's first nanocar race has been taking place in Toulouse, France.

Six teams competed in the race which took place inside a scanning tunneling microscope.

BBC Click finds out more.

See more at Click's website and @BBCClick

  • 04 May 2017
Go to next video: Meet Sally, the salad-making robot