VR spacewalk lets you fly over Earth

A new virtual reality experience based on Nasa's training programme has been commissioned by the BBC.
Home: A VR Spacewalk lets you look down on the Earth from space before going on an emergency mission.
BBC Click's Lara Lewington put on her VR headset to see what it was like.
01 Feb 2017
