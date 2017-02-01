VR spacewalk lets you fly over Earth

VR Spacewalk lets you look down on Earth
A new virtual reality experience based on Nasa's training programme has been commissioned by the BBC.

Home: A VR Spacewalk lets you look down on the Earth from space before going on an emergency mission.

BBC Click's Lara Lewington put on her VR headset to see what it was like.

