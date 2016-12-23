2016's top drones tested - and crashed

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Drone challenge: 2016's top models get put to the test
Drones have emerged as one of the hottest sectors in tech.
The BBC's Rory Cellan-Jones and the filmmaker Philip Bloom put four of 2016's top models through their paces - not all of them survived in one piece.
-
23 Dec 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/technology-38389864/drone-challenge-2016-s-top-models-get-put-to-the-testRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window