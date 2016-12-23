2016's top drones tested - and crashed
Drone challenge: 2016's top models get put to the test

Drones have emerged as one of the hottest sectors in tech.

The BBC's Rory Cellan-Jones and the filmmaker Philip Bloom put four of 2016's top models through their paces - not all of them survived in one piece.

