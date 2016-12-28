Media player
Google: Our job to help remove hate and harmful content
Matt Brittin, the head of Google's Europe, Middle East and Africa business has acknowledged that Google has a role to play in removing hateful or harmful content from the internet.
He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme they can't rely on algorithms to solve things but says that the company tries very hard to make sure the internet is a "positive force for society".
28 Dec 2016
