The 100 Women Facebook app
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

100 Women 2016: Facebook app finds your 100 Women match

Who is your match from our list of BBC's 100 Women? The BBC hosted a joint hackathon with Facebook UK for female developers and designers to win the chance to create a social media product for this year's 100 Women season. The winners came up with "I am", an app that helps you match how you are feeling with the qualities of some of our 100 Women.

Try out the app here!: https://100women.bbcnewslabs.co.uk/

Video Journalist: Dina Demrdash

  • 02 Dec 2016
Go to next video: 100 Women 2016: Alicia Keys on US election and going make-up free