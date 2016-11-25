Mobile phone apps that share your name and number
Three mobile phone apps that help users block spam calls have been building up searchable databases of people's names and phone numbers - sometimes without their permission.
A report from Hong Kong investigative news agency Factwire found that apps CM Security, Sync.ME and Truecaller have built up databases with billions of people's phone numbers - including top politicians in Hong Kong and the UK.
The apps let users "reverse look-up" calls from numbers they do not recognise - but take much of their data from users' contact lists.
CM Security says it has temporarily halted its "reverse look-up" function to address privacy concerns, while Sync.ME and Truecaller say people can opt out from their databases via their websites.
Reporting by the BBC's Helier Cheung in Hong Kong
