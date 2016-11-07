Researchers at Imperial College London have demonstrated that they can wirelessly power a drone while it is flying.

The breakthrough the team has made is being able to transfer power wirelessly over much larger distances than mobile phones or electric toothbrushes.

Battery power has often been a limiting factor on drones' operating distance and duration, but the wireless power transfer technology could eventually allow drones to be re-charged while they are still in the air.

The team also hope that in the future the wireless charging technology could be used to recharge medical implants which currently require a wire through the skin to supply power.

BBC Click's Spencer Kelly reports.

More at BBC.com/Click and @BBCClick.