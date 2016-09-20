Hands-on with GoPro's Karma drone

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
GoPro Karma drone: Hands on with the foldable quadcopter
GoPro has launched its long-anticipated drone, named Karma.
The firm's chief executive Nick Woodman - who is nicknamed the "mad billionaire" - said it offers owners the chance to take Hollywood-style shots.
But the loss-making firm is entering a very competitive market.
The BBC's North America technology reporter Dave Lee was one of the first to try out the new aircraft as well as the firm's new voice-controlled action camera.
-
20 Sep 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/technology-37417760/gopro-karma-drone-hands-on-with-the-foldable-quadcopterRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window