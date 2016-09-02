Ring turns pencil crayons 'digital'
A slate that can make a digital copy of drawings as they are sketched on paper is on display at the IFA technology show in Berlin.
The makers say any drawing tool, from crayon to quill, can be used to make digital artwork by slipping it inside a magnetic ring.
But the French start-up behind the device faces competition from computer giant Lenovo, which has unveiled a notebook computer with similar features built in.
