Video

Bicycle tyre manufacturer Vittoria has added graphene to its tyres to improve their puncture resistance.

The graphene makes the tyres lighter, with less rolling resistance and more grip - something which was impossible using existing compounds, explained the company's senior executive manager Michael Marx.

A form of carbon, Graphene is many times stronger than steel and can carry electrical charges faster than currently used materials.

It was discovered in 2004 by Andre Geim and Konstantin Novoselov - who were awarded the 2010 Nobel prize in physics for their work on the material.

