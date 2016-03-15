Google's AI wins final Go challenge

Video

A computer programme designed by Google has comprehensively beaten a human champion of the ancient Chinese game of Go, winning the match four games to one.

Lee Se-dol, a Korean champion of the game, said he regretted the result which has raised new questions about the power of artificial intelligence over human beings.

So what has been learned from the contest and what does it mean for the future of artificial intelligence?

Rory Cellan-Jones reports.