Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Google's AI wins final Go challenge
A computer programme designed by Google has comprehensively beaten a human champion of the ancient Chinese game of Go, winning the match four games to one.
Lee Se-dol, a Korean champion of the game, said he regretted the result which has raised new questions about the power of artificial intelligence over human beings.
So what has been learned from the contest and what does it mean for the future of artificial intelligence?
Rory Cellan-Jones reports.
-
15 Mar 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window