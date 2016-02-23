Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
MWC 2016: Oral-B smart toothbrush app spots dirty teeth
Oral-B has released a new "smart toothbrush" that can detect which areas of the mouth are being neglected.
The device, called the "Genius" toothbrush, pairs with a smartphone app which users must stand in front of while cleaning their teeth.
The BBC's Chris Foxx asked Oral-B brand manager Ale Apostoli whether that might be inconvenient.
-
23 Feb 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/technology-35640039/mwc-2016-oral-b-smart-toothbrush-app-spots-dirty-teethRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window