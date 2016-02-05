Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Engineer builds 'snowball machine gun' and other news
BBC Click's Nick Kwek looks at some of the best of the week's technology news including the sale of predictive keyboard company Swiftkey for over £170m and a "snowball machine gun" designed by a former Nasa engineer.
More at BBC.com/Click and @BBCClick.
-
05 Feb 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/technology-35362331/engineer-builds-snowball-machine-gun-and-other-newsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window