The snowball machine gun
Engineer builds 'snowball machine gun' and other news

BBC Click's Nick Kwek looks at some of the best of the week's technology news including the sale of predictive keyboard company Swiftkey for over £170m and a "snowball machine gun" designed by a former Nasa engineer.

  • 05 Feb 2016
