Robocat meets a real cat
Hasbro's robotic cat is designed to move and act like a real cat.
It's the first product in Hasbro's Joy For All range, a series of products aimed at the elderly.
We introduced the robocat to Rosalie, a cat owned by Kirsten Brown, a technology journalist for California-based website Fusion.
15 Jan 2016
