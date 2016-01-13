Media player
Robotic bike parks 'future for cycling'
Robotic bike parks are being heralded as the answer to London's shortage of secure bicycle parking.
Bikes are loaded on to an automated rack before a robotic lift slides them into a cylindrical vault.
Riders swipe a smartcard on a pavement machine to retrieve their bikes - identified by a barcode on the frame - from the facility.
Ecocycle CEO Nick Knight showed the BBC's Michael Hirst how the system works.
13 Jan 2016
