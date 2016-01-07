The Giroptic 360 degree camera
CES 2016: Testing the Giroptic 360 degree camera

BBC Click's Marc Cieslak puts the world's first full-HD 360 degree camera to the test.

The Giroptic was developed in Lille, France. It captures images using three lenses and the technology inside the camera stitches them together.

So how will it perform on the streets of Las Vegas?

  07 Jan 2016
