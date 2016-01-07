Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
CES 2016: Testing the Giroptic 360 degree camera
BBC Click's Marc Cieslak puts the world's first full-HD 360 degree camera to the test.
The Giroptic was developed in Lille, France. It captures images using three lenses and the technology inside the camera stitches them together.
So how will it perform on the streets of Las Vegas?
Read more of our CES articles and follow the BBC team covering the show on Twitter.
-
07 Jan 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window