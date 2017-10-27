Media player
Technology explained: what is ransomware?
Computer viruses that threaten to delete your files unless you pay a ransom are known as ransomware.
Security experts have warned that ransomware is the fastest growing form of computer virus.
Like other computer viruses, it usually finds its way onto a device by exploiting a security hole in vulnerable software or by tricking somebody into installing it.
BBC Technology reporter Zoe Kleinman explains what ransomware does.
Video journalist: Chris Fox
27 Oct 2017
