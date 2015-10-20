Media player
Japanese company Omron has updated its table tennis (ping pong) playing robot to help human opponents learn how to play the game.
Sensors above the table monitor the ball 80 times a second, allowing it to predict where the bat needs to be and to show where its return shot will bounce.
BBC Click's Spencer Kelly reports
