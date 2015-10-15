The machine which can fold your laundry

Video

A robot capable of folding laundry has been demonstrated at the recent Ceatec exhibition in Japan.

Developed by Seven Dreamers, in partnership with Panasonic and Daiwa House, Laundroid uses image analysis to recognise individual items and fold them appropriately.

BBC Click's LJ Rich finds out more.

