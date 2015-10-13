Video

A crowdfunded lightbulb that can float and spin in mid-air while switched on has been developed by a Swedish entrepreneur.

Flyte raised more than $600,000 (£394,000) when it was listed on Kickstarter earlier this year, surpassing its target many times over.

The firm bills the gadget as combining the technologies of Edison and Tesla, but acknowledges that to pull off the effect there's an added toll.

Video produced by Danny Vincent