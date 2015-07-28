Media player
Rovio Entertainment set to release Angry Birds 2
Rovio Entertainment, the creator of the smash hit mobile game Angry Birds, is set to release its new game Angry Birds 2.
Since the first version of the game was launched six years ago, around 2.5bn people have downloaded the game.
But are all these gamers likely to flock to the new version?
Jeremy Howell reports.
28 Jul 2015
